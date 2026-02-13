Famous Friday the 13th Scene Filmed in New England (CLIP)

Today is Friday the 13th, one of two consecutive ones this year, with the next one happening in March. The third and final one for 2026 will be in November.

Starting around age 11 or 12, I became a big fan of the Friday the 13th franchise, and I still am. I loved watching all of the movies and would try my best to have a Friday the 13th movie marathon every once in a while. It was difficult to do with so many movies in the franchise.

When I was a kid, I would go to the Saturday Matinee movie store in the Berkshire Mall and spend my paper route money on VHS movies. Little by little, I would build up my Friday the 13th VHS movie collection. Looking back, I kind of wish I hadn't gotten rid of the tapes because even though everything looks better on the streaming services, the artwork and tapes made for great collectibles.

Of course, I dressed up as Jason several times for Halloween, as many kids did back then. After all, it was a popular series at the time, and it was a pretty easy costume to put together...get some dark clothes, a plastic machete, and a $3.00 hockey mask from the local CVS, and you were good to go. Young Jason impostors were running all over the place when Halloween came around.

With all my fandom for the franchise, one thing I didn't know until recently is that one of the scenes from Friday the 13th Part 2 was filmed in New England. According to giggster.com, the campfire scene was filmed at 64 Kenmont Road, South Kent, Connecticut, with the serene North Spectacle Pond as the backdrop. The site states, however, that the original structures used in the film were demolished in 2009, and a house now stands in their place. While fans cannot visit the house, they can still walk near the North Spectacle Pond. As it turns out, many scenes from Friday the 13th Part 2 were filmed in Connecticut, and you can find the entire list here.

Make sure you sleep with one eye open tonight because Jason's out there. Happy Friday the 13th.

