Massachusetts is home to natural beauty, breathtaking views, rich culture, and plenty of history. The Bay State is also filled with many friendly people who are here to welcome you with open arms. There's one small town in Massachusetts that takes the cake in the friendly department.

Get our free mobile app

If you're looking for a town filled with rich culture, art, music, diversity, and friendly folks, look no further than Northampton. As a matter of fact, World Atlas named Northampton the friendliest small town in Massachusetts for 2026. Here's World Atlas' review of Northampton and why it's so friendly.

Over the centuries, Northampton became a hub for education, attracting notable scholars like Ralph Waldo Emerson and Henry James, earning it the nickname "Paradise of America." While New England has evolved since Northampton's founding, the town continues to have a passionate, curious, and welcoming community. Art museums, music theaters, and expansive parks are just a few ways the town has worked to preserve its culture. For anyone seeking the warm spirit of a small New England town, the friendly town of Northampton awaits.

The town is certainly a cultural hub. You have so much diversity and options to choose from, including the Academy of Music, Smith College Museum of Art, the Iron Horse, Thornes Markeplace, and the list goes on and on.

While you're in Northampton, you might as well be as relaxed as possible. Before you explore this wonderful Massachusetts town, may I recommend making an appointment for a massage at East Heaven? My wife and I have received couples massages from there over the years, and they are to die for. Plus, you can add on an indoor or outdoor hot tub experience prior to your massage. You'll find that Northampton has something for everyone.

Celebrities Born in Massachusetts From actors, athletes, politicians, musicians, and more, these celebrities were born in Massachusetts. Do you see any that were born in your town or city? Gallery Credit: Getty Images