After 42 Years, Popular Massachusetts Restaurant Has Permanently Closed

Massachusetts is no stranger to businesses closing down. When you combine the post-pandemic climate, the surge in the cost of living, and trying to make ends meet, it's no surprise that retailers, banks, pharmacies, and restaurants have had to shut down or restructure their business models.

Massachusetts-based eatery Friendly's has had to close many locations over the years and this past Sunday was no different. After 42 years of operation at 200 Mohawk Trail, Friendly's has officially closed its Greenfield location.

The closing didn't come as a surprise as it was announced earlier this year that the Friendly's in Greenfield would be closing its doors as the location changes hands and becomes a Starbucks.

As noted earlier Friendly's has closed quite a few locations over the years. I remember when Berkshire County had at least six Friendly's restaurants. Now, there is only one sole location of the Massachusetts chain in the Berkshires and that is the 841 Dalton Ave. restaurant in Pittsfield. In addition, a couple of years ago, Friendly's revamped its Westfield location and opened its first cafe version of the restaurant, Friendly's Cafe.

I have also noticed over the past year or so that Friendly's stopped serving breakfast at least in Pittsfield in Greenfield. It's a sign of the times as Starbucks prepares to move into the Mohawk Trail location. What are some of your favorite fond memories of Friendly's?

