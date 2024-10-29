Popular Restaurant Closes Another Massachusetts Location for Good

Massachusetts residents continue to see businesses come and go. It's no secret that people's shopping and going out habits have changed over the past few years and with prices increasing at many locations including retail stores and restaurants it's difficult for people to go out and spend money on things that aren't crucial.

One restaurant that has closed and reduced menu options is Friendly's. The family eatery recently closed its Greenfield location after 42 years of operation. That spot will be replaced with Starbucks.

A few weeks ago I visited my doctor in Springfield and hopped over to Riverdale Street in West Springfield on my way home. Since I was alone, I wasn't going to have a meal in a sit-down restaurant but I was thrilled to see that the Friendly's on Riverdale Street had a sign that said "open for breakfast." I told my wife about this as I knew she would be interested in going there next time we were in the area since the Pittsfield Friendly's doesn't offer breakfast anymore or it didn't last time I checked. The Pittsfield restaurant is the closest one to our house.

Unfortunately, my wife and I won't be able to enjoy breakfast at the Friendly's on Riverdale Street in West Springfield because that location recently shut down and will be replaced by Chick-fil-A. It looks like we'll have to try another Friendly's in the Bay State for breakfast. Friendly's still has 24 locations in Massachusetts. You can find the location closest to you by going here.

