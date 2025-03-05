Today is Ash Wednesday and Catholics all over the state of Massachusetts have started abstaining from one thing that brings them joy for 40 days. Fasting is withholding something good, for a time, so that we can depend more fully on God.

In my own personal life in order to be healthier, over the last ten years I have given up cigarettes, alcohol, and cannabis. I'm better for it but I don't judge you if you do it. Seeking external sources for pleasure just doesn't seem to work like we're conditioned to think.

The most common things Massachusetts residents give up for lent are: sweets, alcohol, social media, complaining, shopping, coffee, TV, you know things like that.

FUNNY: Mass. Residents Giving Up This 'Retailer' For Lent

At the top of the list of 25 weird things people give up for lent was Target.

Actually, quite a few people mentioned this one. I think it’s because Target is a happy place for many. The aesthetic, the layout, the whole vibe. A few people mentioned that they banished themselves to other stores with a more penitential vibe until Easter. -media.acensionpress.com

This post is in no way shape or form to get one to avoid Target for the next 40 days, but to acknowledge them for bringing so many people joy. It was once recommended to me that I go on a first date a Target a few years ago.

As of this writing, however, Target may be experiencing a boycott due to recent DEI rollback resistance, according to cnn.com

