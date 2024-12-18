Massachusetts continues to be a victim of the Retail Apocalypse. It's now to the point where every day we are hearing about another business shutting down underperforming stores. Whether it's Advance Auto Parts, Stop & Shop, Big Lots, Macy's (and the list goes on) retailers are trimming the fat on a regular basis.

Get our free mobile app

Another retailer that has already closed some stores is planning for more store closures. GameStop which recently closed 300 stores is in talks to close more underperforming stores.

In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, GameStop stated, "While a specific set of stores has not been identified for closure, we anticipate... the closure of a larger number of stores than we have closed in the past few years."

It's no secret that brick-and-mortar stores are having difficulty keeping their doors open. It seems like GameStop faces a deeper struggle. Much like DVDs and CDs, hard-copy video games are becoming a thing of the past in favor of digital downloads.

One of the biggest challenges that underperforming retailers face is that many people prefer to shop online due to convenience and the fact that they can scout out the best prices possible. GameStop is facing the same challenge.

While it hasn't been revealed which stores will be facing closures, Massachusetts has quite a few GameStop stores across the state including Springfield, Worcester, and Brookline to name a few. As of this past spring, there were approximately 4,170 GameStop stores worldwide, including 2,915 in the United States. You can find a Game Stop store near you by going here.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Things You'd Find in Every 90s Home Back in the Day The tell-tale signs of a home in the '90s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman