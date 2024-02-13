Can Gift Certificates Legally Expire in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts has no shortage of weird laws. As one of the oldest states in the country, lawmakers have had hundreds of years to compile some pretty strange rules and regulations, many of which might seem strange in a modern world.

I think it's fair to say that our founding fathers who took the time to try and regulate things like facial hair and false teeth, probably weren't thinking, I wonder if this will age well. Little did they know that by 2023, this funny thing called the internet would be riddled with laws of yesteryear that people tend to laugh at today.

In addition to some of the strange laws Massachusetts has on the books, many laws are there for protection. Whether or not it be personal safety, protecting the environment, or protecting consumers, some laws Massachusetts residents are grateful to have.

That's the case when it comes to Gift Card laws. Yes, Massachusetts has laws about gift cards, however, they primarily benefit the consumer.

We've all purchased gift cards before. You might notice that some have an expiration date, especially handwritten ones. In some places, a business will write any expiration date they so choose on the gift card, say within a year of purchase, but in Massachusetts that's not always legal.

Can Gift Cards Legally Expire in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts Law (M.G.L. c. 93, s. 14S), all Gift Certificates must be valid for at least seven years. A restaurant or store must honor the gift certificate for seven years. Gift Certificates not marked with both a date of issuance and a date of expiration shall be good forever.