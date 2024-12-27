Is It Illegal To Recycle Gift Wrap In Massachusetts?

Christmas has come and gone and for the next few days, kids all over Massachusetts will enjoy their new treasures. My daughter is thrilled as she received a couple of singing Elsa dolls from Disney's 'Frozen' and an indoor ball pit. She's marching up and down our hallway with the dolls and is ready to spend all day in our downstairs family room playing in the ball pit. Oh, the joys of being a child.

Another post-Christmas tradition residents all over Massachusetts will be dealing with is trying to stuff as much trash and recyclables as possible in their garbage and recycling bins. I don't know about you but after the Christmas holiday, it's a challenge for me to stuff everything in the bins. Sometimes I have to get in and stand on the trash and push it down with my feet and with trash day approaching I have to get it done quickly.

Since it's cardboard/paper recycling week, I wasn't sure if I could place gift wrap into the paper recycling bin. I found out quickly that gift wrap should go into the trash bin.

Now you would think that putting gift wrap in the recycling bin is a no-brainer but because of the material particularly the laminated type, it's best to put that along with tissue paper in the trash bin. Even recyclesmartma.org verifies that gift wrap should go in the trash bin.

Now each town and city in Massachusetts like Boston, Worcester Springfield, etc may have its own recycling laws and it's a good idea to check your local laws but by and large, you'll be safe if you place the gift wrap in your garbage bin. If anything, you'll be doing the right thing and avoiding a possible fine.

