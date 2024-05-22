Gillette Stadium’s Largest Crowd In Massachusetts’ History

It wasn't Taylor Swift. The hate she gets sometimes is unreal. Some really big stars have come to Massachusetts over the years that have resulted in some really big crowds.

For the purpose of this post we'll skip the estimated 500,000 people that attend the Boston Pops every year on the esplanade since its beginning in1974.

Nearly half a million spectators watch the Fourth of July fireworks in Boston every year. Boston’s famous Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular was just ranked one of the top 10 displays in the country and Boston Harborfest is America’s largest Fourth of July festival!

The Biggest Concert in Massachusetts' History

Ed Sheeran at Gillette Stadium on July 1, 2023. The attendance was 71,723.

"I have so much history at this place. I really think that this is my favorite place to play in the United States, honestly. I'm not saying that lightly. There are a lot of cool places in the States, right, but I have a real connection here. I'm going to get emotional. I love being back. -Ed Sheeran -cbs.com

Massachusetts' Common Venues for Concert Goers

Gillette Stadium (65,878)

Fenway Park (37,755)

TD Garden (19,580)

Xfinity Center (19,900)

Leader Bank Pavilion (5,000)

Tanglewood Pavilion (20,000)

DCU Center (14,800)

Mass Mutual Center (8,000)

The band U2 held the previous record at Gillette Stadium in 2009.

Taylor Swift had 70,000 in 2023. Swift said that Gillette Stadium was "the most joyful place on Earth".

Gillette Stadium has some more heavy hitters lined up for the summer of 2024. The Rolling Stones, Metallica, Zach Bryan, P!nk, and Kenny Chesney will all perform at Massachusetts' biggest venue.