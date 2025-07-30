$8 Million ‘Glamping’ Resort Opens In Western Mass.

Glamping fans - you're in luck!

Huttopia Berkshires, a new glamping resort, opened on July 9, in Hancock, (in The Berkshires) turning a former nudist campground into a nature-filled escape.

The $8 million resort opened for business on July 9 and had its first overnight guests on July 11. Huttopia, which started in Europe, opened its first U.S. resort in the White Mountains of New Hampshire in 2015. The Hancock resort is the company's third and final venture in New England. -berkshireeagle.com

Fear wildlife? Glamping might be for you.

What is glamping?

Glamping, short for "glamorous camping," mixes the fun of camping with hotel-like comforts. If you're not a fan of sleeping in a small tent on the hard ground with no internet, this might be for you.

Unlike traditional camping, where you pitch a tent and sleep on the ground, glamping offers cozy tents and cabins with real beds, electricity, and even bathrooms. At Huttopia, you can stay in a Bonaventure tent with a queen bed or a Sierra tiny house with a full kitchen, perfect for families wanting comfort in nature.

Why Hancock, MA?

Hancock is an ideal spot for glamping because it’s located in the beautiful Berkshires, with stunning views of Jiminy Peak. It’s only 2.5 hours from Boston and 3 hours from New York City, making it an easy escape for city families. The area offers hiking, biking, and cultural spots like Tanglewood and the Norman Rockwell Museum, blending adventure and relaxation.

There’s little direct competition nearby for glamping. While Privacy Campground in Hancock exists, it focuses on traditional camping, not glamping’s upscale experience. Other campgrounds in the Berkshires, like those near Mount Greylock, also lean toward basic camping, giving Huttopia a unique advantage.

Huttopia Berkshires is open year-round, so you can visit any month, from summer swims to winter skiing. Prices start at $260 for a two-night tent stay, which can be affordable for families, though tiny houses cost up to $750 for a weekend. With 55 accommodations, including 45 tents and 11 cabins, it’s family-friendly with activities like s’mores nights and a pool, ensuring a memorable trip.