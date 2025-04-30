‘World Famous’ Go-Kart Track Is Located In Mass.

Wrentham, MA, located about 30 miles southwest of Boston, is pretty much known for two things. One, its wildly popular Premium Outlets which features over 170 stores, drawing shoppers from Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and beyond. Second, the "world famous" indoor go-kart place.

Supercharged Entertainment

This place is for the ultimate thrill seeker and families alike. What makes it world famous? It is, in fact, the largest indoor, multi-level go kart track. There are two separate race tracks which can merge into one for double the fun.

Offering only eco-friendly electric karts, the facility ensures zero-emission thrills suitable for all skill levels, with a minimum height requirement of 4’10” for drivers. These karts deliver smooth acceleration and responsive handling. Races are timed, with lap data provided to fuel friendly competition.

That's not all, though. This monstrosity of a complex spanning 125,000 sq. feet offers three other forms of entertainment. There is the balance and agility focused "Ninja Wipeout Course", trampoline park, and axe throwing section as well. No one leaves hungry or thirsty, either. They have a full service restaurant and bar serving up anything from burgers to beers.

Is there a downside?

Yeah. It's a popular spot, so walk ins aren't guaranteed. Booking online is recommended for your enjoyment. This place is great for birthday parties, corporate team building, or just a day out. It can be pricey, to boot.

Where else can you go-kart in Massachusetts?

. You'll get longer race times, gas powered karts, and the height requirement is only 48" Seekonk Grand Prix An outdoor family fun center with multiple go-kart tracks, including options for kids (4’6” height minimum for single karts, younger for double karts with an adult). Features bumper cars, mini-golf, arcade games, and batting cages.

An outdoor family fun center with multiple go-kart tracks, including options for kids (4’6” height minimum for single karts, younger for double karts with an adult). Features bumper cars, mini-golf, arcade games, and batting cages. Castle Creek Adventure Land (Salem) Budget friendly, go-karts, mini-golf, ice cream