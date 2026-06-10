Experience Goat Yoga at a Historic Barn in The Berkshires

We're always looking for good ways to distress relax and keep ourselves healthy. One unique but popular way to be good to your body is back at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Barnyard Goat Yoga makes its return to Hancock Shaker Village this June. The class is traditional outdoor yoga, set alongside the friendly farm animals who call HSV home. Goat Yoga became popular in recent years and is one of those things that sound like a joke, but it is very real. The idea is pretty simple, a yoga teacher leads a class of humans while goats interact with the participants.

So, why the goats? Yogi experts say that goat yoga not only aims to improve physical and mental health but also offers a way to integrate with the world around you by connecting with animal life. Plus, goats are just fun.

Classes are offered Saturdays, June 13 through September 5. Each session runs an hour, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. The cost of the class is $25 but includes your admission to Hancock Shaker Village for the day. Participants are asked to bring their own mat and equipment. Classes take place outside the Round Stone Barn.