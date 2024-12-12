Safety Recall Issued for Popular Snack Sold in Massachusetts
Massachusetts shoppers may notice that there may be a shortage of some popular snack items at their local grocery and department stores.
Every day new recalls are being issued for one reason or another and this time there has been a voluntary recall placed on many MadeGood products.
The parent company of MadeGood, Riverside Natural Foods Inc. recently issued a voluntary recall on many of the MadeGood granola products. According to the FDA, the recall was issued because there's the potential presence of a piece of metal in the product, which, if consumed, may result in a safety hazard.
I first learned of this on Walmart's website as the retailer sells MadeGood products as well as other retailers like Stop and Shop, Market 32/Price Chopper, Big Y, and many others.
Which MadeGood Products are Part of the Recall?
Many of the MadeGood granola bars are part of the recall including the following:
- Chocolate Chip Granola Bars
- Mixed Berry Granola Bars
- Strawberry Granola Bars
- Cookies & Crème Granola Bars
- Chocolate Banana Granola Bars
- Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake Granola Bars
- Chocolate Drizzled Cookie Crumble Granola Bars
- Chocolate Drizzled Vanilla Granola Bars
Recalled products were produced between January and November 2024. Specific product information, UPC codes and more can be found here.
Since the products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada there's a good chance that some of those products in question are in Massachusetts whether it's Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and throughout the Bay State.
If you have any of these products, don't consume them instead return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions about the MadeGood products, you can call (855) 215-5695.
LOOK: Food and drink items that are highly restricted or banned in the U.S.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
SWEET: 16 Totally Awesome '80s Candies We Were Obsessed With
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: 15 formerly popular foods in America that are rarely eaten today
Gallery Credit: Stacker