Pool Chemicals Involved in Western Massachusetts Garage Fire Triggers HazMat Response

On Sunday, April 19, 2026, just before 9 a.m, the Great Barrington, Massachusetts Fire Department responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a structure fire at 110 Cottage Street in the small western Massachusetts town.

According to a press release, James Mead, Deputy Chief of the Great Barrington Fire Department, arrived within approximately two minutes of the first report and confirmed a fully involved garage fire. Due to immediate exposure concerns and limited manpower, a first alarm assignment was struck. Engine 4 arrived shortly thereafter with three firefighters and deployed a 2½-inch handline to the involved garage located behind the residence. The initial 1,000 gallons of tank water significantly darkened the fire while a hydrant supply was established.

During suppression operations, crews identified the presence of a significant quantity of chlorine along with other pool chemicals within and around the structure that was housing a pool company. Out of an abundance of caution, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection and the Region 1 Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division were notified and a Tier 2 hazardous materials response was initiated. Personnel from the Great Barrington Police Department conducted neighborhood notifications in the immediate area and advised nearby residents to close windows and remain indoors as a precaution. Upon arrival and evaluation by initial HazMat personnel, the response level was downgraded as conditions were determined to be stable.

The fire was brought under control within approximately 20 minutes of Engine 4’s arrival. Incident priorities then shifted to scene stabilization and monitoring for any potential environmental release. Neighboring homes were evaluated for possible health concerns and hazards related to the involved pool chemicals.

The Great Barrington Fire Department responded with four engines, one ladder truck, and ten firefighters. Mutual aid departments from Monterey Fire Department , Stockbridge Fire Department, Sheffield Fire Department, New Marlborough Fire Department, and Egremont Fire Department assisted at the scene. Lee Fire Department responded for station coverage but was canceled prior to arrival. Additional resources included the Region 1 Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Division, the Hinsdale Fire Department Rehab Unit, and the Great Barrington Fire Department Support Group. Support was also provided by the Southern Berkshire Ambulance .

Thankfully, there were no reported injuries, and no other structures were damaged. Fire units cleared the scene at approximately 2:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office. At this time, the fire is not considered suspicious.

Deputy Chief Mead stated that Great Barrington was once again fortunate to achieve a rapid knockdown of a working fire in a densely settled neighborhood despite limited staffing. He expressed appreciation for the strong work of responding firefighters and thanked the assisting mutual aid agencies, along with Great Barrington Police and Southern Berkshire Ambulance, for their support.