The Great Barrington VFW truly is a place in the southern Berkshires that brings the community together.

Over the years the Great Barrington VFW has hosted many events from live concerts, weddings, music bingo, golf tournament fundraisers, pitch tournaments and much more.

I can't tell you how many times I have told people about the Great Barrington VFW. In their heads they have one vision of what it is but when they experience it for themselves they realize this is beyond a typical VFW. With the beautiful grounds, the friendly folks and the comradery, the Great Barrington VFW is quite exceptional. We are excited and proud that the Sounds of Summer concert series will return to the venue this July and August.

I mention all of these great attributes concerning the Great Barrington VFW because there is an event coming up and volunteers are needed.

Great Barrington Rotary and Kiwanis of Southern Berkshire have come together to "spruce up" the Great Barrington VFW outside area before the summer season kicks off and as I just mentioned, volunteers are needed for the "spruce up" event.

If you have the time this Saturday (May 30) between 9 am - noon. You are invited to join others at the Great Barrington VFW as volunteers will be painting the stage and outdoor table area as well as mulching flower beds. All materials will be supplied. Make sure you throw on some old clothes or clothing that you don't care about. Just show up, get your hands dirty and get the Great Barrington VFW looking great for the summer season.

The Great Barrington VFW is located at 800 South Main Street in Great Barrington.

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