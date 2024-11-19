We received reports this morning that a wildfire is occurring in the wooded/mountainous area behind the Great Barrington Fairgrounds and Great Barrington Bagel Company. I took a ride to the area this morning and sure enough, there is smoke pouring out of the East Moutain area. I have included a few photos and the official update from local authorities is below.

Press Release Info:

A wildfire was reported Tuesday, November 19th, in the East Mountain area of Great Barrington. As of 7:45 AM, the Great Barrington Fire Department is actively deploying resources to address the situation.

A drone is being utilized to monitor the fire, and additional resources from Berkshire County and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts are en route to assist. Structural firefighting crews have been strategically staged in case their support is required.

Fire Chief Turner and Police Seargent Adam Carlotto are working closely with Town Manager Mark Pruhenski to coordinate efforts. Updates on the situation will be provided throughout the day.

The community is reminded that the current Outdoor Fire Ban remains in effect. This wildfire adds to the more than 500 fires reported across Massachusetts since October 1st.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and avoid the affected area for their safety.

For further updates, please stay tuned to official communication channels.

In addition to the information in the press release it's worth mentioning that the Southern Berkshire Regional Emergency Planning Committee has canceled this morning's meeting (11/19) due to the fire. The station is being used as a staging/command post and there is a large amount of emergency resources committed.

