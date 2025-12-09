Don’t Click That Link: Greylock Federal Credit Union Warns of Fake Text Scam

Greylock Federal Credit Union is warning Berkshire County residents about a phishing scam that's hitting local phones, and the fake texts look disturbingly real.

The credit union posted a fraud alert on its website showing a screenshot of a bogus text message claiming to be from Greylock. The message uses urgent language and includes a suspicious link designed to trick recipients into clicking.

"We are aware of fraudulent texts circulating claiming to be Greylock," the alert reads. "DO NOT click the link."

The scam is part of a growing wave of "smishing" attacks - phishing attempts delivered via text message that have surged nationwide in recent years. Scammers prey on trust, using logos and language that mimic legitimate financial institutions to steal personal information, passwords, or account access.

What the text actually looks like:

Greylock Fraud Alert Greylock Fraud Alert loading...

How to spot a fake:

Greylock emphasizes one critical rule: they will never text, call, or email asking for your card PIN, temporary access code, Digital Banking password, or personal information. If someone contacts you claiming to be Greylock and requests sensitive details, it's a scam.

When in doubt, don't click any links in unexpected texts. Instead, call Greylock directly at 413-236-4000 or 1-800-207-5555 to verify whether the message is legitimate.

The credit union also offers a free "Scam Checker" tool through their website at Greylock.org that can help determine whether a suspicious message is worth investigating or likely fraudulent.

If you believe you've fallen victim to this scam or clicked on a malicious link, contact Greylock immediately. You should also monitor your accounts closely for unauthorized activity and consider changing your passwords.

For more fraud prevention tips and resources, visit Greylock.org/Fraud.