Massachusetts shoppers like myself have had to deal with increasing prices on everyday items. How many times have you walked out of the grocery store with a dozen or half a dozen items and wondered, "What did I really buy that cost so much?" Stretching your dollar at the store is more difficult these days, but one Massachusetts retailer is making some changes.

Get our free mobile app

According to various media outlets, Massachusetts-based supermarket company Stop & Shop is slashing prices in 88 stores in the Bay State and soon, all 116 Massachusetts stores.

READ MORE: High Quality Meat Available at These Massachusetts Retailers

What's the Reason for the Price Reduction in the Massachusetts Stores?

The reason for the price cuts is that Stop & Shop wants to offer quality products to its customers at a great value. All you have to do is look for the yellow tags in the store to know which items will have reduced prices. Items like Italian bread, pasta products, and more will all have a reduction in price.

Another Reason Perhaps for the Price Reductions

According to CBS News another reason for the price reduction on many Stop & Shop items could be due to the fact that U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey along with Representatives Jim McGovern and Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Stop & Shop in May of this year, writing that the chain "is still not providing fair and low prices in all communities in the Commonwealth."

It's a Big Win for Shoppers in Massachusetts

Either way, the price reduction will be a big win for Stop & Shop's customers, and that's all that really matters. Whether you're shopping at Stop and Shop in Pittsfield, Dorchester, Holyoke, or any of the company's Massachusetts stores, get ready to see lower prices on many items throughout the store if you haven't already.

LOOK: Popular Dinners Americans Don’t Make as Often Anymore From classic casseroles to heaping helpings of beige-on-beige, these beloved American dinner dishes have fallen out of the mealtime rotation. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz