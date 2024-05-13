Berkshire Humane Society Pet(s) of the Week: Meet Carl & Charlie

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are a super cute pair of guinea pigs, Charlie and Carl, who are looking for love! This pair of adult male guinea pigs landed at Berkshire Humane Society after they were abandoned in a box at a local state park. Luckily, this dynamic duo was found by a good Samaritan and brought to the shelter so they could have the opportunity to find a new, loving, lasting home.

Carl is the tan and white, Charlie is the tri-color.

They are understandably incredibly shy, so the volunteers and staff at Berkshire Humane have been diligently working with them on being handled, so they understand life is A-OK with humans.

As guinea are animals who are easily startled this is a work in progress, but with time, patience, and love these boys can thrive in a home with the proper care they deserve. Once they learn this, they will be great companions to their new people and will become excited to see and interact with their adoptive family.

Interested in learning more about Carl and Charlie? Please reach out to the Berkshire Humane Society small animal staff at 413-447-7878 ext. 124 for more information.