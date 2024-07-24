Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

This week's Pets of the Week are a lovely trio of guinea pigs! The group consists of Binx a beautiful 2-year-old silky-coated tricolored guinea pig who looks like two different guinea pigs when viewed from each side. Her rough-coated sisters are Willow and Luna.

The trio has had a tough time finding their forever home. They were first surrendered to Berkshire Humane Society last October when their owner had no-pet housing.

They were adopted earlier this year by a wonderful family with three children, but sadly one of the family members became allergic to the guinea pigs so they returned to the shelter to find a new home.

The family who returned them said that when they first adopted Binx and her sisters, the guinea pigs were afraid of everything, but eventually opened up and showed their individual personalities. They got plenty of attention and love with guinea pig play time every evening when they were let out of their pen, given lettuce, and allowed to run around in a larger enclosure on the floor.

Luna & Binx loading...

Due to the loving care the family gave Binx, Willow, and Luna, Berkshire Humane Society staff have noticed how much more the guinea pigs enjoy people and being spoiled.

Perhaps your home is the lasting one these girls have been searching for.

For more information, please contact Berkshire Humane Society 413-447-7878, extension 124.