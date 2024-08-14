Berkshire Humane Society Pets of the Week: Bode & Goober

Every Wednesday at 8:30 we're joined by John Perreault, Executive Director of the Berkshire Humane Society to discuss all the happenings at their Barker Road facility, plus talk about their Pet of the Week.

If small and furry is what you like, Berkshire Humane Society has the pair for you!

This week's Pets of the Week are Bode and Goober a docile pair of 2-year-old male guinea pigs who arrived at the shelter due to allergies. This happy-go-lucky pair would enjoy a home where they will receive love and extra attention.

The pair is quick to greet you at the front of their enclosure hoping for a snack or two and if you don’t act quickly, they’ll be sure to “wheek” at you to garner your attention.

Guinea pigs are quite sociable if handled regularly and make wonderful companions for the right people. Unfortunately, shelters across the nation have seen a dramatic increase in guinea pig surrenders through no fault of their own. Hopefully, those interested in acquiring a small pet will consider their local shelter and provide a lasting, loving home to a pet in need.

Interested in learning more about Bode and Goober? Please reach out to the small animal staff at Berkshire Humane Society. (413)-447-7878 ext. 124