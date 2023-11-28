Gun Lovers Can’t Deny This Massachusetts Statistic

I feel like I have to preface this post by saying that I'm a second amendment guy.

Massachusetts is no joke when it comes to strict gun laws. Touting that it's the sixth toughest state in nation, the commonwealth is at it again.

The House recently passed a new gun reform bill, 120-38 was the vote. Once the Senate drafts theirs, it may become law.

Massachusetts #1 In The Country With This Gun Statistic

Gun control is a polarizing issue in the country, but there is no denying this fact:

Massachusetts has the lowest gun violence rate in the U.S.

Massachusetts, which already has tough gun laws, had the lowest rate of gun deaths in the country, at 3.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2021, compared to Mississippi, which had the highest rate, at 33.9 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the most recent statistics listed on the website for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The nation average is 14.8 deaths per 100,000 people.

Reform Bill

The 2nd Lowest Rate of Gun Ownership

Only 9% adults live in a household with a firearm, that is the second oldest in the country, according to everytownreasearch.org

Not Everyone Wants Stricter Gun Laws

Gun owners opposed to the bill say the measures outlined in the legislation do more to target gun owners than to reduce crime.

“All of it goes against us, the lawful people. There’s nothing in there that goes after the criminals,” said Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League.

Wallace also said the bill is an overreaction to last year’s Supreme Court decision.

“This is a tantrum. This is a flat-out tantrum,” he said.

Supporters of the bill say it will help address holes in the state’s gun laws, while also responding to the Supreme Court ruling. -AP