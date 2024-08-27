Guy Fieri’s New Favorite Pizza Joint is in Massachusetts

Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the "King of Flavor Town", whatever that actually means.

I guess I should start with the fact that I'm not a huge fan of this guy (see what I did there), but in the same breath, I have to admit that I'm wildly jealous of the fact that he gets to travel the nation tasting amazing food.

Distaste (see what I also did there) for Fieri aside, there is something to be said for giving small, often family-owned businesses national publicity that could change their lives forever.

As a 15-year-veteran of the service industry I love to see credit given where credit is due, so even if it takes an aging, annoying bleach blonde "culinary rock star" to help drive their business, I'm here for it.

Guy and his wildly successful Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, have made plenty of trips to the Bay State before, with almost 40 Massachusetts restaurants featured on the show over the years. Last week, another popular restaurant hit the small screen on the show's latest episode.

Massachusetts Pizza Joint Featured on Diners Drive-Ins and Dives

The latest eatery to be featured on the popular television show is Source a restaurant in Boston, Massachusetts.

Source bills itself a fresh, modern approach to the local gastropub and pizza bar.

Discover an innovative dining destination that features rustic yet refined food, with an unmatched craft and local beverage program. Utilizing local and sustainable products and only the purest ingredients, Source’s mission is to embrace the root of who we are and what we consume

Owners Daniel Roughan opened the restaurant doors in November 2020 and his longtime friend, Chef Brian Kevorkian, serves as Source’s executive chef and partner.

Source is located at 27 Church St. in Cambridge and is open Monday through Wednesday from 12-9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 12-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.