Massachusetts Will Have a Unique Halloween Experience on 10/31

Massachusetts families are gearing up for Trick-or-Treat this Thursday, Oct. 31. It should be another fun experience for the kiddos. This will be my daughter's second Halloween trick-or-treat outing and she is very excited to dress up as Anna from Frozen...it's her favorite Disney movie.

One thing that will be a little different for trick-or-treaters in Massachusetts this year is that they could probably go out in summer gear and have that count as their Halloween costumes. What do I mean? Well, the forecast is calling for summerlike weather which is pretty rare on Halloween in Massachusetts.

I remember back in 2011 we had a big snowstorm on or right around Halloween (one of the biggest that season) and this year it's going to be the complete opposite. You gotta love the weather in Massachusetts. Not that I'm complaining. I'll definitely take the warm weather over the white stuff any day, twice on Sunday. So what's the forecast exactly?

In the Boston area, the forecast is calling for sunshine and a high of 80 this Thursday. This is the same for Worcester. The Berkshires will be pretty much the same with the high temperature only being about 3-4 degrees cooler.

No matter where you live in Massachusetts, you can expect a pleasant and warm Halloween experience this Thursday. Remember to remind the little ones to travel in groups, avoid houses that don't have lights on and make sure to inspect the treats before any are consumed. Maybe I'll dress up as a swimming pool this year, it certainly would be appropriate don't you think?

