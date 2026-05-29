Western Massachusetts Authorities Use Drone, Search & Rescue to Locate Missing 83 Year Old

Thanks to drone work by a western Massachusetts Sheriff's Office, a scary situation involving a missing elderly man has a happy ending.

According to a press release, the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) successfully assisted the Ludlow Police Department in locating 83-year-old James Wlodyka on Wednesday night. Mr. Wlodyka was reported missing at 7:55 p.m. after last being seen at noon.

Ludlow Police requested HCSO specialized search assets at 9:30 p.m. Sheriff's personnel, including the Regional Search & Rescue Team, Medical Emergency Response Team, and Drone Unit, quickly deployed to the command post. They collaborated with Ludlow Police, Massachusetts State Police, and K-9 units to map out a coordinated search plan.

Investigators noted that Mr. Wlodyka frequently walked near his home with a walker but lacked a cellphone and was not enrolled in the Project Lifesaver electronic tracking program. At 10:45 p.m., HCSO and South Hadley Police drones launched aerial operations. By 11:30 p.m., an HCSO drone detected a heat signature one mile from the residence.

First responders found Mr. Wlodyka uninjured but unable to get up after falling 10 to 12 feet down a ravine. Rescue crews extracted him using a Stokes basket, carried him three-quarters of a mile through the woods, and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.

"Despite statewide financial challenges affecting our full-time Law Enforcement Division, we remain committed to answering the call during emergencies," said Sheriff Nick Cocchi. "Our specialty units exist to supplement the outstanding work of local police and first responders. Successful rescues like this are a direct result of specialized training and strong agency partnerships."

Sheriff Cocchi extended his gratitude to the Ludlow Police and Fire Departments, South Hadley Police and Fire Departments, and the Massachusetts State Police for their exceptional teamwork.