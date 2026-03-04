New Eatery Opens in Downtown Pittsfield

If you're looking for a new place to eat, particularly for breakfast and lunch, Hand Crafted Catering and Events has opened a cafe in downtown Pittsfield.

According to a press release from the eatery, the café features a fresh, focused menu of sandwiches, salads, toasts, and grain bowls designed for both convenience and quality.

The Cafe Also Features Customizations

Another item the cafe prides itself on is its customizable sandwich experience. If you choose this option, you get to personalize your own sandwich, including the proteins, house-made spreads, the finishes, and more. It's all personalized for your taste. The press release notes that the concept allows guests to build something familiar or create a flavor profile entirely their own.

You're Invited to Group Tasting at the Pittsfield Location

While the cafe is now open, there will be an official ribbon-cutting ceremony at a later date, with details coming soon. In addition, there will be a group tasting on April 18th.

What are the Details of the Group Tasting?

According to a poster released by Hand Crafted, the April group tasting will be an intimate evening designed for engaged couples, venue teams, and vendor partners. The poster also notes the following:

Experience our seasonal cuisine, presentation style, and hospitality firsthand while exploring how we collaborate to bring events to life.

The group tasting will be at the new cafe location, which is at 26 Durnham Mall in Pittsfield. The cost is $50 per person. April 11 is the RSVP date.

