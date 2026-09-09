3 New England States are Among the Happiest in America for 2026

Massachusetts folks have a lot to be happy about. Over the years, the Bay State has been named one of the top places for families, as well as the top state for education. Massachusetts is also home to the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park, which is over 100 years old. Massachusetts is one of the best states for leaf peeping. In a few weeks, our wonderful state will be vibrant with many breathtaking colors from the foliage, which will bring in many tourists who want to get a sneak peek.

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Massachusetts is breathtaking any time of year. We are lucky to experience all four seasons, which in the Bay State look like they can be the feature of a Norman Rockwell painting, and they have. Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas automatically comes to mind. While every state has some grouchy folks, most of the people I have met in Massachusetts have been nothing but warm, joyful, and ready to help in any way possible.

Three New England States are Among the Happiest in America

Whether you're in Boston, Worcester, or the Berkshires, you'll find something in Massachusetts that makes you happy. It's no wonder that the Bay State ranks #13 in WalletHub's study of Happiest States in America for 2026. The other two New England States that landed in the top 20 include New Hampshire (#10) and Connecticut (#7).

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In order to determine the happiest states in America, WalletHub compared the 50 states across three key dimensions: 1) Emotional & Physical Well-Being, 2) Work Environment, and 3) Community & Environment. You can view how all 50 states ranked in the happiness department, along with more methodology details, by going here.

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