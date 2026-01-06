This Was the Most Difficult Wordle Puzzle for Massachusetts in 2025

As a whole, Massachusetts is a pretty smart state. Besides notoriety for the states beautiful landscapes, championship sports teams and that sweet accent, Massachusetts is also known for having some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges, but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it's not a huge surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.

In a recent report from WalletHub, Boston, Worcester, and Springfield, Massachusetts all made a list of the 100 Most Educated Cities in the United States. Boston came in at number six, Worcester came in at 58 and Springfield finished right behind it at 62.

So we know Massachusetts residents are smart, but let's look at the TRUE test of intelligence... how good are Massachusetts residents at Wordle. Yes, seriously, that's not what everyone uses as a metric?

This Was 2025's Most Difficult Wordle Puzzle for Massachusetts Residents

Wordle took the country by storm when it first appeared and while it's popularity might have subsided slightly post pandemic, there are still religious players of the game. Unscramblerer.com recently analyzed Google searches for "wordle hints" in each state to determine what puzzle gave folks the most trouble.

2025's hardest Wordle puzzle for Massachusetts residents appeared on July 27th, the word? WHOLE. While the common word gave Bay Staters the most trouble, it was the word DOWEL on May 11 of last year that, nationwide, gave players the most trouble.

In order to reach their results, unscramblerer.com used "Google Trends to discover the hardest to solve Wordle words of the year and Ahrefs to find the number of searches for each U.S. state. Ahrefs shows all possible keyword combination searches like 'wordle hint today' or 'todays wordle hint'." They added up 110 search variations of hint searches.