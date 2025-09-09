700 Jobs Move to Massachusetts as Worldwide Company Relocates Headquarters

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and, of course, plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers, from book stores to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

In addition to retail businesses, Massachusetts is home to many of the country's largest corporate headquarters as well. Capital One, New Balance, Liberty Mutual, Reebok, iRobot, Bose, Converse, and the TJX Corporation (TJMaxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, etc), among others, all have their corporate headquarters in the Bay State.

Corporations often choose Massachusetts for their headquarters because of its strong business ecosystem and its access to a highly educated workforce. The state has been a long-time hub for innovation and industries like biotechnology, finance, and technology.

Recently, another nationwide company announced it will be relocating its headquarters from Rhode Island to Massachusetts.

Rhode Island Based Toy Company Moving Its Headquarters to Massachusetts

Rhode Island toymaker Hasbro recently announced that it has plans to relocate its headquarters to Boston. For the past 100 years, the company has operated out of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, but the change will send it to its headquarters to the Seaport District.

Hasbro has signed a lease to rent 265,000 square feet of space across seven floors of a building at 400 Summer St and says it has plans to relocate at least 700 full-time positions by the end of the year.