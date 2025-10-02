The City of Pittsfield will host a household hazardous waste collection on Saturday, November 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Casella Transfer Station, 500 Hubbard Avenue, Pittsfield.

This year’s event is at a new location, and pre-registration is mandatory—no walk-ins will be permitted. Register online by midnight on October 24 at https://rebrand.ly/hhwd-pitt. Space is limited, so participants must select a 30-minute appointment window for drop-off.

Review the full list of accepted and unaccepted items before registering. Accepted items include unwanted household products labeled for special handling or disposal, rechargeable button and non-alkaline batteries, and mercury-bearing thermostats and thermometers.

For safety, place materials in your vehicle’s trunk, remain in your vehicle during the drop-off, and refrain from smoking. Registered participants will receive additional instructions.

This event provides a safe way to dispose of hazardous materials, protecting the environment and community. Ensure compliance with guidelines to streamline the process and maintain safety. Don’t miss the registration deadline, and prepare your materials accordingly for a smooth drop-off experience.

The list of items you can dispose of at the collection:

From the House: Drain, Oven, & Floor Cleaners Metal Polishes Moth Balls Arts & Crafts Supplies Photography Chemicals Chemistry Kits Rechargeable Batteries Button Batteries Mercury Thermometers Fluorescent Bulbs

From the Workbench: Rust Proofers Wood Preservatives Wood Strippers & Stains Paint Thinners Varnishes & Sealants Lead & Oil-based Paint Adhesives Solvents Full Aerosol Cans

From the Garage: Fuels/Gasoline/Kerosene Brake & Transmission Fluids Car Wax & Polish Engine Degreaser Swimming Pool Chemicals Driveway Sealer Antifreeze Auto (lead acid) Batteries