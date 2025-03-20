MA Governor Healey Made a Second Important Stop on Tuesday

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey visited the Berkshires this past Tuesday. You probably have heard and read in the media that the purpose of her visit was to promote her proposed $8 billion transportation plan and chapter 90 bill.

The visit at Lenox Town Hall was part of Healey's "Transforming Transportation Roadshow" you can read more about it in all of the local news outlets including The Berkshire Eagle, The Berkshire Edge, and IBerkshires.com.

One place Healey visited that kind of flew under the radar was the Great Barrington Fire Department. According to the department's Facebook page, GBFD was honored "to have Governor Maura Healey and her team stop by to personally thank the firefighters from several area departments, as well as the many other agencies involved in the Butternut Wildfire last fall."

The department posted on its Facebook page that it was a low-profile event and was intentionally kept private to maintain the focus on the purpose of the visit and the recognition of all those who contributed to managing the situation.

Healey posted the following regarding visiting the Great Barrington Fire Department:

Great Barrington firefighters spent weeks battling wildfires at the end of last year, so I stopped by the station yesterday while we were in Western Mass, These folks work around the clock to keep our communities safe, and I couldn’t be more grateful for their service.

This was a classy move on Healey's part as this organization along with all of the organizations and individuals who helped handle the fire deserve nothing but the utmost respect, praise, and gratitude from the community. Thanks to all of those who keep us safe each and every day.

