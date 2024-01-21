Two Massachusetts Cities Make List of Healthiest in the U.S.

Massachusetts is a great place to live, work and play. The vast landscape that the state has to offer, from its Cape Cod beaches to glorious, green mountains in The Berkshires, Massachusetts has plenty of ways to get outside and exercise.

In addition to outdoor recreation, there is an abundance of gyms and studios for those who want to stay indoors. Couple that with farm-to-table restaurants and health-conscious eateries available almost everywhere and there is no excuse to live a healthy and active lifestyle living in Massachusetts.

WalletHub recently compiled a list of the healthiest cities in the country, and Massachusetts had two make the list, one of them coming in just outside the top 10.

In order to identify the cities where health is a priority, the analytics company compared more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities across 43 key metrics. The data set ranges from the cost of a medical visit to fruit and vegetable consumption to the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated.

Two of Massachusetts' Healthiest Cities Make List of Best in the U.S.

The capital city of Boston came in just shy of the top ten at number 11. Boston has a population of just over 650,000 people and the average age of a resident is 32.

Coming in as the 90th most healthy city in the United States was Massachusetts' second largest city, Worcester. Worcester has a population of just over 200,000 people and the average age of a resident is 34.

This is the Healthiest City in the United States

Topping the list of healthiest cities is San Francisco, California. The top ten cities are list below:

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle, Washington

3. Honolulu, Hawaii

4. San Diego, California

5. Salt Lake City, Utah

6. Portland, Oregon

7. Washington D.C.

8. Minneapolis, Minnesota

9. Denver, Colorado

10. Irvine, California