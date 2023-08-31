Heat Wave Headed For Massachusetts Starting Labor Day Weekend

A late summer heat wave is headed for the commonwealth. It may not be the extreme heat that the El Nino summer has blasted the mid section of the country with, but it's gonna be HOT.

Heat Wave Headed For Massachusetts Starting on Labor Day

Western Part Of The State:

Sunday: A mainly sunny sky. High 83F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday (Labor Day): A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 88F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Sunshine. Hot. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Hot. High 89F. Winds light and variable.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Central Part Of The State:

Sunday: Sunny skies. High around 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. High near 90F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies. Hot. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Hot. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 86F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

Eastern Part Of The State:

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday: Mainly sunny. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Hot. High 83F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 83F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

The Humidity

It's forecasted to be sticky, not oppressive, however. Humidity will be around 64-67%.

Information provided by weather.com