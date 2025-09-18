After A Heated Debate, THIS Is The Most Popular Snack In Massachusetts
When it comes to junk food snacks, Massachusetts residents, do you have a fave? A dependable go-to? Perhaps some Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? Or maybe you pop open a can of Pringles?
What about tearing open a bag of delicious, oniony Funyuns? How about those Flamin' Hot Funyuns? Oh my...spicy Funyuns...and I didn't think that day would ever come....Perhaps two big handfuls of Skittles is more your fancy?
Salty or sweet, junk food continues to be an obsession in America, even in this day and age of eating healthier. Recently, the trusted digital guide to casinos in the United States, Casinos.com, conducted a study to determine each state's favorite snack/junk food.
It turns out that Massachusetts doesn't go for salty treats. Our top 3 junk food faves are all on the "sweet" side of the equation. Any guesses? Ice cream? Snickers bars? Twizzlers? No...no...and...no.
I guess it's time for the big reveal. Here we go. The top 3 favorite junk food snacks for Massachusetts residents, according to Casinos.com:
#3: Kit Kats. It seems that many folks in the Bay State are perfectly willing to take a break to enjoy a Kit Kat bar. It's funny. I'm old enough to remember when Kit Kats first hit the marketplace, and they weren't very popular. It didn't take long for them to catch on, though.
#2: Starburst. These delicious little fruit chews have always been popular, it seems. I remember one Halloween in Connecticut (If memory serves, I was 7 or 8 years old) where the contents of my trick-or-treat bag were almost exclusively Starburst candies. I don't think I complained.
#1: Sour Patch Kids. "First, they're sour. Then they're sweet." Sour Patch Kids and their many offshoots, such as Sour Patch Kids Extreme, Sour Patch Kids Lollipops, Sour Patch Kids Big Kids, etc., are enormously popular with both kids and adults, making them Massachusetts' most popular snack/junk food.
It's a very interesting ranking for every state. Take a look for yourself by visiting Casinos.com's website here. In the meantime, Happy Snacking... just don't overdo it. You'll regret it in the morning.
