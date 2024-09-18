Hells Angels In Mass. Must Obey These Rules

Founded in California in 1948, the Hells Angels motorcycle club has been around for 75 years now and is global. During the 1960's more charters had spread to the eastern part of America including Massachusetts.

The biker club has become known for nefarious behavior, but that all depends on who you talk too.

The Hells Angels were always known as dangerous barroom fighters, but law enforcement officials later came to associate them with the manufacture and distribution of illegal drugs. -britannica.com

Hells Angels

Rules of the Hells Angels

1. They're not allowed to work for law enforcement. Their links to organized crime have seen them investigated by the police time and time again, but they continue to evade law enforcement. -autoguide.com

2. No women. Although women are associated with the club as wives or girlfriends, there are no actual women members and it's not allowed.

3. No booze or drugs. This may sound a little far fetched, but these are the rules, especially during club gatherings. Apparently, the motorcycle club is willing to turn a blind eye to less powerful substances when they are used at home, but any and all use is strictly forbidden during club meetings.

George Christie Jr via Instagram George Christie Jr via Instagram loading...

4. Unanimous Vote. Whatever work you have to do to be in the club, the vote must be unanimous. If there is just one "no" vote, you're out.

5. Charity and organizing events. A prerequisite of being a member is donating to charity, and they can often be found helping out at events such as toy drives and soup kitchens. In their eyes, this is all part and parcel of being a good citizen.

6. Dress Code. You gotta look the part. Leather, camouflage, denim, black colors.

7. If someone goes missing, they are not to be reported to law enforcement. Mysterious situations may surround the Hell's Angels, but it is up to a club members to find anyone that has gone missing. You are a member for life.

8. No Angel Talks to the press. No media and no cops.

9. All Harley-Davidsons? Members are absolutely encouraged to ride Harleys, but it's not a must. The Hells Angels signature vest is the most prized possession of a member.

LOOKS: Things you'd likely see in an awesomely '80s garage From scandalous bikini calendars to your dad's AMC Gremlin, '80s garages were a treasure trove of adventure, good fun, and sometimes downright danger.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz