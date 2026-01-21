Tired Of Extremely High Grocery Bills? You Need To Shop At The Cheapest Supermarket In MA

Are you tired of spending a fortune at the grocery store, Massachusetts shoppers? Well, I'm also pretty tired of it. I also like to help out when I can. So allow me to pass on to you the results of a recent study.

What is the study even about, you ask? The study takes a look at the most affordable supermarket chains by state and certain cities. And there's a good chance that you're going to be surprised when you find out which one is the cheapest in Massachusetts.

This supermarket chain might not be one you typically think about, but perhaps you should start thinking about it more often. After all, out of the 53 locations for this chain in the U.S., Massachusetts has the MOST with 18.

Over one-third of this particular supermarket's locations nationwide are here in the Bay State. Before we get to the nitty-gritty, let's take a look at the actual study, shall we? It was conducted by the website NetCredit.

NetCredit analyzed prices at over 2,000 grocery stores across the country. To do this, the NetCredit team built a list of grocery items from major brands and used Instacart.com to gather pricing data across 136 supermarket chains.

The results are pretty surprising, to say the least. First and foremost, it should be noted that in 23 states out of 50, either Target or Walmart offers the cheapest groceries. However, Massachusetts is NOT one of those states.

Nope. Sorry. In Massachusetts, the most affordable supermarket is...DRUM ROLL...PRICE RITE MARKETPLACE! According to NetCredit's study, a basket of branded groceries at Price Rite costs 20.16% less than the average across all major supermarkets in Massachusetts.

Check out the full study (trust me, it's well worth it!) by visiting NetCredit's website here.

