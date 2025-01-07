Families in Massachusetts will see higher tax returns this year thanks to an increased child tax credit.

You probably haven't received any tax documentation for the tax year 2024 in the mail yet; however, if you have children under the age of 17, you'll get an additional $130 more than last year as part of legislature Gov. Charlie Baker signed.

Higher Tax Refunds For Mass. Families In 2025

As of January 1, 2023, Massachusetts introduced a refundable, non-transferable Child and Family Tax Credit for each qualifying dependent:

Tax Year 2023 : $310 per dependent

: $310 per dependent Tax Year 2024 and Beyond: $440 per dependent

Qualifying Dependents Include:

Children under age 13

Spouse who is physically or mentally incapable of self-care and principally lives with you

Dependents aged 65 or older

Disabled dependents

To claim this credit, you must file a Massachusetts income tax return, even if you have no income to report. -mass.gov

The Massachusetts child tax credit is in addition to the federal child tax credit which is $2000 a child under 18.

The pandemic era child tax credit was temporarily increased to $3600 a child under 6 and $3000 per child under 18. Those credits have now expired.

When does the IRS starting accepting returns in 2025?

You should get all of your stuff (W-2) by Jan. 31. Every year the date seems to change by a week or a few days. Last year it was Jan. 29, the year before it was Jan. 23. The IRS has not confirmed a date it will start accepting returns yet as if this writing.

You have until April 15, 2025 to file unless you opt for an extension.

