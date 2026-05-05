Massachusetts City Named Highest Quality of Life in the United States

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area and all the way to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires. Massachusetts truly has something for everyone.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the US by publications such as US News and World Report, Niche, and CBS News.

Recently, U.S. News and World Report released the 2025 Quality of Life Index, and one Massachusetts city topped the list.

Massachusetts City Named Best Quality of Life in the U.S.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the Quality of Life Index measures important factors contributing to overall well-being. To determine their rankings, the publication took into account the quality of education in each place using data from the U.S. News Best High Schools rankings, along with the quality and availability of health care, sourced from the U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings. It also accounts for the Air Quality Index, extreme weather risk, the state economy, and its infrastructure.

Brookline, Massachusetts, was named the city where residents have the best quality of life in the nation. Brookline shone in almost all aspects considered, but had a particularly attractive job market. As U.S. News reported,

The job market in Brookline is better than the national average. Unemployment in Brookline is lower than the national average of 4.5 percent. And the jobs that are here pay rather well, with the publication explaining that the median household income in Brookline is $144,602, compared with the national median household income of $79,466. U.S. News & World Reports

Newton, Massachusetts, came in a close second to Brookline. Check out the entire list here.