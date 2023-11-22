This Massachusetts City Has the Highest Unemployment Rate in the State

Massachusetts overall has a great quality of life. It's one of the cleanest, safest, and nicest states to live in for a multitude of reasons. From beautiful mountains and beaches to thriving cities and downtowns, excellent public schools, and strong real estate markets, Massachusetts doesn't have much to complain about, even in the post-COVID job market.

In fact, Boston Massachusetts was recently named the fifth best place to find a job in the United States according to U.S. News and World Reports. Not only is Massachusetts a great place to try and find a job, but the pay isn't bad either. According to ZipRecruiter the average salary in Boston in 2023 is just over $80,000.

Massachusetts has one of the lowest rates of unemployment in the country at just 2.6%. Only eight states have a lower percentage of unemployed residents than the Commonwealth.

However, there are some communities within the state of Massachusetts that have higher unemployment rates than others.

Danvers, Massachusets has the Highest Unemployment Rate in the State

According to Zip Atlas, the zip code 01937, which covers Danvers, Massachusetts, has the highest unemployment rate in the state at a whopping 38.7%. Zip Atlas is a database that provides comprehensive information on social, economic, demographic, and housing characteristics for all states, cities, counties, and zip codes.