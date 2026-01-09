Man Killed In Hinsdale Shooting Identified As 27-Year-Old Biagio Kauvil

FROM THE BERKSHIRE DA's OFFICE:

On Friday, January 9th, Berkshire District Attorney Shugrue hosted a press conference to review the initial information available about the January 7th officer involved shooting in Hinsdale Massachusetts. The conference followed an extensive press release sent out by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office on Thursday, January 8th. At the press conference, the District Attorney stated, “Prior to summarizing the investigation to this point, I want to stress that this investigation is in its preliminary stages. I recognize that as the incident involves law enforcement, it is critical that we communicate as much as possible.”

The civilian involved in the incident was Biagio Kauvil (27 years old: identified to be living in New York). Much of the information at today’s press conference echoed the information shared in a press release sent on Thursday, January 8th; however, information about 911 calls placed to dispatch was made available. The information is below:

On Wednesday, January 7th, between 9:42am and 9:57am there were five abandoned 911 calls placed (or returned to) by Mr. Kauvil. On one call there is an audible muffled banging consistent with the sound created by someone repeatedly hitting the phone receiver.

While officers were on scene, at approximately 10:26am Mr. Kauvil called 911 and spoke to dispatch further expressing paranoid thoughts, then stating that he might actually be ok. He was on the phone with 911 dispatch for approximately 16 minutes. During the call, a female can be heard in the background trying to make contact with Mr. Kauvil through what was later determined to be a bedroom door. Throughout the 911 call, Mr. Kauvil continued to express paranoid thoughts and became agitated and argumentative with family members who were still in the house. Approximately 15 minutes into the call, law enforcement can be heard speaking to Mr. Kauvil through the door. At this time, Mr. Kauvil stated he was willing to speak with the law enforcement in the house and the 911 call ended.

At the conclusion of the press conference, District Attorney Shugrue said, “At this time, it is far too soon to comment on if charges will be brought forward. We will work to bring the investigation to a conclusion has soon as possible; however, I cannot comment nor do I know what that timeline will be.”

The Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will announce the findings of the investigation when it is completed.