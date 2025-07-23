‘Free’ Mass. Attraction Boasts 4 Million People

Massachusetts certainly has a number of attractions for residents and tourists alike to visit. As one of the 13 original colonies, there is a lot of early American history spots to visit such as Plymouth Rock and more.

The Cape Cod National Sea Shore, Boston's Fenway Park, TD Garden, Salem, and Faneuil Hall are all high up on the list of most visited attractions in Massachusetts.

The Most Visited Attraction In Massachusetts: The Freedom Trail

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

The Freedom Trail is a 2.5-mile red brick path walking route through Boston, connecting 16 historically significant sites related to the American Revolution, such as the Boston Common, Paul Revere House, Old North Church, and Bunker Hill Monument. It attracts a massive number of visitors due to its accessibility, historical importance, and appeal to both domestic and international tourists.

The Freedom Trail attracts over 4 million visitors a year according to onlyinyourstate.com

Starting at Boston Common, America’s oldest public park, the trail invites visitors to stroll through history, passing landmarks like the Massachusetts State House, with its gleaming gold dome, and the Granary Burying Ground, resting place of patriots like Paul Revere and Samuel Adams.

The path continues to the Old South Meeting House, where the Boston Tea Party was debated, and the Old State House, site of the Boston Massacre. Each stop, marked by signs and often costumed guides, brings the Revolution to life. The trail ends at the Bunker Hill Monument, where visitors can climb for sweeping views, or the USS Constitution, “Old Ironsides,” a naval legend still afloat in Charlestown.

So, why is Freedom Trail the most visited attraction in Massachusetts? First off, the location is in the state's capital of Boston - it's outside, free, walkable and seasonal events like the lantern-lit tours are a big hit.