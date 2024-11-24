With Thanksgiving only a few days away, Massachusetts residents are about to be in full holiday swing.

Besideds the shopping, the second biggest task folks in Massachuetts durfing the holiday season is decorating, specifically hanging those dang lights. While they look beautful once completed, we know what a pain in the butt they can be.

The majority of Massachusetts residents put their holiday lights up the weekend after Thanksgiving, or the first weekend of December, depending on the weather. Nationwide, over 150 million strings of lights are hung annually, lighting up over 80 million homes, according to Rainbow Holiday Design.

We all know those families that go full-on Clark Griswold for the Christmas Holiday. The first thing I always think is, I can only imagine what their electric bill ends up being, but in the same breath, they are so much fun to go and view.

Decking out your home is one thing, but some folks in Massachusetts take it even further. We've seen people decorat their homes yes, but some folks have gone so far as to decorate pets, their offices, and yes, even their cars.

If you live in Massachusetts, taking that holiday spirit over the top could land you in hot water, espeially when it comes to decking out your car.

Some folks hang wreaths or Rudolph's red nose on the front grill of vehicles and we've all seen the antlers adorning the rear windows, but some folks take decorating their cars for the holidays to the next level. That's right, we're talking about actual Christmas Lights.

Can You Legally Hang Christmas Lights on Your Car in Massachusetts?

There is no exact law that contains language specific to hanging Christmas lights on your car in Massachusetts, but there are laws that prevent drivers from displaying or hanging anything in or on their vehicle that would impede or prohibit sight lines or obstruct a driver's vision.

So while it might not technically be illegal, it's probably your best bet to leave the Christmas lights on your house.