Massachusetts Walmart Stores Just Brought Back A Popular Holiday Treat

Massachusetts families are getting ready for the holidays. Thanksgiving is right around the corner and Christmas is about a month away. Every family has their holiday traditions that may differ from those of other families. For example one of the sides we include at Thanksgiving is turnip. My wife grew up in an area where turnip is popular so we make sure we always have that as an option for when her folks join us for Turkey Day.

Other families may make certain treats or desserts that are unique to their family. For example, there's a person I know who likes to have Ambrosia as part of their holiday treats and you can't forget about the few people who actually like fruit cake.

Massachusetts folks who are out shopping for the holidays will be pleased to know that a delicious tradition has made its return to store shelves.

I was shopping with my family at Walmart recently and at the checkout, there was a big display of the following treats that you can get right now.

Little Debbie Holiday Delights are Back

That's right the Little Debbie holiday snacks are back on shelves and I couldn't leave the store without picking a box up. I opted for the Christmas Tree brownies. Of course, you'll want to enjoy these treats in moderation as some of them are more than 200 calories.

These treats will take you back in time I'm sure and you can get them pretty much anywhere. I saw them at the Walmart in North Adams but you can get them anywhere including Springfield, Worcester, and so on. Get ready for your holiday to get a bit more delicious.

