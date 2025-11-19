Where Do Most Mass. Residents Travel To For Thanksgiving?

The government shutdown is over, air travel is pretty much back to normal, gas prices aren't surging, and Americans are ready for travel. Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel periods in the U.S., with a record 82 million Americans expected to journey 50 miles or more from home in 2025, according to AAA projections.

For Massachusetts residents who are traveling - where do they go?

For residents of Massachusetts, travel patterns are heavily influenced by family ties and a desire to escape chilly November weather. Based on recent travel data, expert analyses, and some social media trends, most people from Massachusetts don't venture too far; about 90% of holiday trips nationwide are by car, meaning most travel within the six New England states.

If they're traveling out of New England - where are they going for Turkey Dinner?

Florida!

Florida is by far the top destination outside New England. About 25 - 30% of long-distance trips from Massachusetts head to Orlando, Miami, or Tampa for sunshine and Disney World.

Other popular spots include California (especially Los Angeles and San Diego), South Carolina (Myrtle Beach and Charleston), Nevada (Las Vegas), Texas, and Arizona. AAA reports that over 1.2 million passengers will fly out of Logan during Thanksgiving week 2025, with Florida taking the biggest share of seats booked from Massachusetts.

Gas prices

Gas prices are expected to hold stable through the holiday week, with forecasts pointing to a national average of $3.02 per gallon on Thanksgiving Day itself. This matches last year's levels and one of the lowest since 2021.