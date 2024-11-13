Massachusetts residents are looking ahead to the holiday season and some are preparing early. I have already seen a bunch of houses decorated for Christmas and it's not even Thanksgiving yet. I can't blame those folks though. With all the effort it takes to decorate the outside of your home you might as well get some mileage out of it and enjoy the fruits of your labor for a month or two.

Get our free mobile app

While we're on the topic of the holiday season, it's confirmed on the company's website that all Massachusetts Home Depot stores will be closed in observance of Thanksgiving on Thursday, Nov. 28.

If you need to get to your local Home Depot for a special Thanksgiving project make sure you do it before Nov. 28. Of course you'll able to order online from Home Depot's website on Thanksgiving without any issues.

When Will Massachusetts Home Depot Stores Reopen for Business?

Home Depot will reopen early on Black Friday as many stores are slated to open at 6 am on Nov. 29. As you may expect the stores will be offering some great deals on home appliances and more.

It's always a good idea to check with your local store to make sure they are opening early on Black Friday. If you have any questions for your Home Depot or need to find the store closest to your home you can do so by going to the Store Locator page. Home Depot has over 40 locations in Massachusetts including Worcester, Chicopee, and Boston just to name a few.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years. Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock