Berkshire Residents Beware: Home Warranty Letter Scam Circulating the Area

Oh boy. The scammers are at it again, and this time it involves Berkshire County residents.

I don't know if it's just that I'm used to getting scam messages via phone, text, and email, or if I just have tunnel vision, but sending scams in the traditional mail with an urgent message to act happens as well, and I tend to forget about that fact.

I recently received a notice in the mail with a message stating that the scammer, in this case under the guise of Greylock Federal Credit Union, has been trying to contact me, but hasn't been able to, regarding verifying my home warranty is still in place. I never purchased a home warranty.

I know that Greylock Federal Credit Union didn't mail me this notice for a few reasons. First of all, Greylock wouldn't use high-pressure language in the letter like Final Notice (I never received any notices before the final one), Please contact us immediately to verify your information, You Still Have Time, and this is Our Final Attempt to Notify You. These are all high-pressure requests encouraging me to act, call the number, and scam me. As I said, I didn't purchase home warranty coverage.

The other big red flag that this Final Notice letter is a scam is that at the very bottom of the letter, in very small print, it states We are not affiliated with your current mortgage holder. While indeed Greylock is my mortgage lender, this letter admits that whoever wrote this has nothing to do with Greylock.

Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media Jesse Stewart, Townsquare Media loading...

If you have received this notice in the mail, don't call the number on the letter. If you want to have peace of mind, call your legitimate mortgage lender, and they can verify that what was mailed to you is indeed a scam. Check out the letter below and all of the urgent requests that blanket it.

By the way, when I started writing about this topic, I searched some websites on what to do, how to look for red flags regarding this scam, and how to report the scam. NerdWallet is the site that has some good tips and suggestions, and you can check it out by going here.

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