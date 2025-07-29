The Most Affordable City in Massachusetts to Buy a Home

I moved to The Berkshires in 2010 and I would never move back to the eastern part of the state. There's just too much traffic, hustle and bustle. It's absolutely beautiful here and the less expensive homes that western Massachusetts can offer is the added bonus!

North Adams, the north most city in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is the state’s most affordable place to buy a home, with a median home value of $243,572 in 2025, significantly below the national average of $367,711, according to boston.com.

Why is North Adams so inexpensive to buy?

1. One big reason is supply and demand. North Adams has only about 12,000 people, and not many new people are moving in. This means there’s less competition for homes compared to big cities like Boston, where prices are super high. Fewer people wanting homes keeps prices low.

2. Another reason is the houses themselves. Many homes in North Adams are old, built when the town was a busy industrial place. Older homes often cost less than new ones, especially if they need some fixing up. This can be great for people who don’t mind doing some repairs to save money.

The town’s economy and population also help keep costs down. North Adams is a quiet place with fewer jobs, especially high-paying ones, so fewer people are looking to buy homes. Plus, living there is cheaper overall—things like gas and groceries cost less than in other places.

Is North Adams on the rise? On the Decline?

Is North Adams “up and coming”? Not really like some trendy cities, but it has cool stuff like the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) and fun outdoor activities, like hiking the Appalachian Trail. It’s a great spot for families or anyone who wants a nice, affordable place to live with a friendly community feel. The scenery in North Adams can be amazing, too, with big Berkshire Mountains.