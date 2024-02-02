Realtor.com Names Two Massachusetts Cities as Top Housing Markets for 2024

The real estate market has been wild for the past three years and Massachusetts has been no exception. From Cape Cod to Boston and all the way west to the Berkshires properties have been moving quickly with most boasting a dramatic increase in price tags.

Earlier this year, four cities and towns in Massachusetts made a list of areas throughout the United States where homes are selling the fastest this year. The speed at which a home is sold is a great indicator of a hot seller's market.

So we know markets across Massachusetts have been booming over this past year, but what about the future?

Realtor.com recently put together a compilation of what they expect to be the top housing markets in the nation for 2024 and two Massachusetts cities topped the list.

As noted in our 2024 National Housing Forecast, at a national level, we expect that housing affordability begins to turn around as mortgage rates ease and home prices dip. Although nationwide, home sales are expected to edge just slightly higher, some markets across the country are projected to fare differently. Sales growth is the main propellant for top housing markets in 2024, with price growth also contributing, but generally to a lesser degree. Realtor.com

They ranked the largest 100 metros by their summed expected sale and price growth rates.

Two Massachusetts Cities Predicted to Be Top Housing Markets in 2024

The metro areas of Springfield and Worcester, Massachusetts came in at number six and seven respectively.