Massachusetts City Named “Hottest” Zip Code in the United States

There is a lot to love about living in Massachusetts. From its iconic Cape Cod beaches to the bustling Boston metro area to the peaceful hills of the Berkshires, there really is something for everyone in Massachusetts.

Whether you were born and raised in Massachusetts, or are a transplant to the best state in New England, you know all it has to offer.

Massachusetts boasts a strong economy, affordable living, excellent public schools, and an overall high quality of life. The state has been highlighted as one of the best states to live in the US several times, but publications like US News and World Reports, Niche, and CBS News.

For all of those great reasons, a lot of folks want to live in Massachusetts. That desire has spawned some of the hottest real estate markets in the United States.

Realtor.com Named Peabody, Massachusetts the 2026's Hottest Zip Code in the United States

Realtor.com’s 2026 Hottest ZIP Codes report highlights the top Northeast and Midwest suburban markets by analyzing high demand and fast market pace. According to the real estate website, the rankings are based on two primary metrics: unique online viewers per property listing and the median number of days a listing remains on the market.

This year the zip code that was hotter that hot, the hottest in the country in fact, was 01960, which designates Peabody, Massachusetts. It's Peabody's third time on the list, following a previous run in the top 10 in 2018 and 2021.

In 01960, the median home price is $600,000 and spends a median of just 20 days on the market. Last year, another North Shore community, Beverly, took the number one spot.