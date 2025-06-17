Housewares Retail Chain Closing Last Two Remaining Massachusetts Stores

Massachusetts is a great place to live. Residents and visitors have their choice of city or county life, plenty of restaurants, and of course plenty of shopping.

Massachusetts is home to an abundance of independent retailers from book stores, to sports equipment and gift shops. While small and family-owned businesses are a vital part of the state's economy, big box stores have their place in Massachusetts as well.

The state of Massachusetts has 48 Walmart locations, 49 Target locations, and 45 Home Depot stores just to name a few. So there is no shortage of chain stores in the Bay State has recently announced the closure of two Massachusetts locations.

At Home Closing Two Stores in Massachusetts After Filing for Bankruptcy

According to multiple reports, At Home, the home decor retailer, has offically filed for bankructy leading to the closures of 26 stores nationwide and two right here in Massachusetts.

The Texas based chain, which operates 260 stores across the U.S. announced amid a company restructuring that they would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company's CEO said the company was facing financial strain due to inflation, competition from similar retailers, a reduction in foot traffic at stores and new tariffs.

As part of the restructuring, almost 30 stores will close including two Massachusetts locations, the only two remaining in the state. The first is located in Dedham at 300 Providence Highway and the second is in Shrewsbury at 571 Boston Turnpike.

The chain will also close stores in California, New York, Florida, Minnesota, Washington, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, Wisconsin and Montana, all by September 30 of this year.